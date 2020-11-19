First two games for Idaho women's basketball canceled due to coronavirus

The Vandals announced the games were called off due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho women's basketball announced Wednesday that it has canceled its first two games of the season due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols.

The first game was suppose to be the home-opener against Lewis and Clark State, which would have taken place on Nov. 25. The second game was a road matchup with No. 18 Oregon State on Nov. 29.

The Vandals were picked to win the Big Sky Conference this season in the coaches and media polls.

The team was going to play in the Big Sky Championship game last season, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Idaho finished the season 22-9 and 15-5 in the Big Sky.