'This is great': First all-Black referee crew in Spokane history

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Medical Lake vs. Freeman High School football game on Friday night was historic. It was the first game in the Spokane area to be staffed by an all-Black referee crew.

Danny Adams is getting close to retiring and he's the one who organized this.

"It's fantastic," Adams said. "I can't say enough words. This is great."

When asked if this was something he would ever imagine seeing in his career, he said no, but he was determined to make it happen.

"Closer to my retirement and once we got enough gentlemen of color, I wanted it to happen," Adams said.

The other referees names were Larry Brown, Ben Johnson, Kemo Patrick and Clyde Coleman.