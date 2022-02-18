Fairchild Air Force Base hosts 2022 Women’s World Cup press conference

The press conference is open to the public, and it will be hosted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Mead School District's Union Stadium.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 92nd Air Refueling Wing will host a press conference today about its hosting of the 2022 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire (CISM) Women’s World Cup at Mead School District's Union Stadium.

Fairchild officially announced its selection to host the international tournament, which will be held at Union Stadium from July 9-24, of this year.

During the press conference, the Fairchild Air Base and CISM leadership will be answering questions regarding the event, which will bring teams from ten countries to Spokane to compete for the title.

CISM is the international military sports organization devoted to bringing together armed forces personnel from all nations through sports activities.

Since the CISM was founded in 1948 after World War II, it has brought together 140 countries that participate in 26 different sporting events.