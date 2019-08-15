CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington will need to pick up production in their receiving core with the departure of Nsimba Webster.

Wide receiver Andrew Boston wants to step up.

As a redshirt freshman last year, Boston was second on the team behind Webster in receptions and receiving yards. This year he wants to be more of a playmaker.

"You don’t have to have the most speed or the most strength to work on the field. It’s about how that heart beats and you want to get it done," Boston said. "As far as me and what I do, I just want to make plays and whenever that play comes I’m trying to be ready for it."

Head coach Aaron Best wants him to be a more vocal leader.

"We need him to be a little more boisterous, both him and Eric Barriere. They probably need to maybe come to Coach Best loudness class and get a few lessons in that," Best said with a laugh. "But he’s a great example, he’s a great teammate. He prepares at a professional level. There’s no doubt about it.”

Eastern Washington's first team scrimmage on Saturday, August 17 at 1 p.m.

