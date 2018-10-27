Aaron Best announced at his press conference after EWU's 38-14 win over Idaho that Gage Gubrud will receive season-ending leg surgery.

Gubrud injured his leg during the team's game against Montana State on September 29th and has not played since.

Best would not specify what the senior's injury is, or when he will get surgery.

Gubrud is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Eastern Washington history. He is just 16 passing yards shy of 10,000 on his career, and this year had thrown for 1,416 yards and 13 touchdowns over five games.

Gubrud was named to the Walter Payton Award watch list to start the season.

Quarterback Eric Barriere will start for Eastern for the rest of the season.

