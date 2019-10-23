CHENEY, Wash. — Fresh off a bye week, Eastern Washington has a tough test on Saturday against 10th ranked Montana on the road.

This annual rivalry match up was no more when the Big Sky Conference reassigned rivals when Idaho re-entered. The teams still play, but haven't since 2017.

No matter what anyone says, it still has that Governor’s Cup feel and that's something the team echoed.

“Oh, it's the best week," Eags defensive end Jim Townsend said. "Playing in that stadium is something else. It's super exciting, especially with the fans yelling at you. You just get a different juice. It's just another feeling, there is nothing like it."

Eags tight end Jayce Gilder felt the same way.

“It's always something special whenever we play the Griz," he said. "I think a lot of guys are looking forward to it. I'm definitely looking forward to this game and it means a lot to beat those guys."

The Eags are 7-2 against Montana since 2010.

MONTANA OFFENSE VS. EWU DEFENSE

This game could be a shootout.

Montana is 12th in scoring offense. Eastern Washington is 14th in scoring offense

We’ll get into the Eags offense in a moment, but the Eags defense has to worry about two things.

The first one is Montana’s quarterback situation. Starter Dalton Snead might have to sit this game out due to injury. He is doubtful, but the Eags are preparing as if he is going to play. If he does, Snead is ninth in total offense and sixth in completion percentage in the FCS.

If he doesn't, he has a serviceable backup in Cam Humphrey that the Eags feel can do many similar things as Snead.

“Whoever their signal caller is is going to be able to run their offense," EWU head coach Aaron Best said. "One guy has more experience than the other, you can't coach experience, but he's been in the system. Whether it's Humphrey or Snead both those guys can throw it and are more than capable of running it."

The Eags rank 107th out of 124 FCS teams in passing defense.

Another area EWU’s defense needs to focus on is that Montana is really good on third down.

The Griz convert on just a little under half their third down attempts and it could be a momentum changer in the game.

“Third down production is usually based on first down production," Best said. "Third and shorter usually means third and better because you can open up the playbook more compared to third and seven plus. They do a really good job on first down and a decent job on second down to get into third down and manageable situations."





EWU OFFENSE VS. MONTANA DEFENSE

The Eags offense should be just fine.

Montana’s defense isn’t anything special as they give up a little over 440 yards per game. That ranks 99th out of 124 FCS teams.

Expect Eags quarterback Eric Barriere to have a huge game. He’s fifth in the nation throwing for about 320 yards a game. Montana is allowing about 311 yards per game in the passing attack.

“There are plays out there to be made for our guys and they are ready for the challenge," Gilder said.

Best says while the passing game will be a big factor, balance in running the ball to setup play action and run pass option plays.

"I think we've gotten better in that realm and Eric has a lot to do with that," Best said. "The protection has been better the last two games for us to make hay in the pass game. We'll mix it up enough to give our play makers chances."

GAME TIME

Game time is at 11:10 a.m. in Missoula, Montana on Saturday and will air on ROOT Sports.

