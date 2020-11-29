EWU men's basketball's home opener against Montana Tech called off

Dates to Big Sky Conference opener against Northern Arizona have also been changed.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball's home opener on Nov. 30 against Montana Tech has been canceled according to the team.

The team stated it was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't state any other specifics. Another opponent could replace that game later in the week.

The Eags' Big Sky Conference opener against Northern Arizona has been rescheduled as well. The teams were supposed to face off on Dec. 3 and 4. The teams will not play on Dec. 18 and 19.

Northern Arizona has had to deal with a positive case of coronavirus within the team as well as contact tracing protocols.

There are no changes to EWU's game against Washington State on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.