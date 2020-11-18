EWU men's basketball releases 2020-2021 non-conference schedule

The Eags will open up the season on the road against No. 20 Oregon.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball announced its non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

The first opponent on the 2020-2021 schedule is No. 20 Oregon on the road. That game will be on Nov. 25.

The Eags will then play Washington State in Pullman on Nov. 28, host Northwest University on Nov. 30 at home, play at UNLV on Dec. 9 on the road and wrap up the tentative non-conference schedule against Saint Mary's on the road on Dec. 15.

Fans will not be allowed for the home game against Northwest University due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EWU will start its conference schedule while the non-conference schedule finishes. The Eags play Northern Arizona in back to back games on Dec. 3 and 5 to start the 20-game conference schedule.

Eastern Washington has been picked to win the Big Sky Conference regular season championship again this season. The team did so last season.

EWU will be led by preseason Big Sky MVP selection Jacob Davison and second team selection Kim Aiken Jr.