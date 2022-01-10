EWU men's basketball games against Idaho and Weber State postponed due to COVID-19

The two games against Idaho State Bengals and Weber State Wildcats scheduled for this week have been postponed for the coming weeks.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University men's basketball (EWUMBB) announced Monday that the men's basketball games against Idaho State Bengals and Weber State Wildcats for this week have been postponed.

The EWUMBB posted on their official Twitter account that the games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

According to a post from the EWU website, the game that was scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Idaho State, will now be played on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in Pocatello, Idaho.

The game that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, at Weber State, will now take place on Monday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

The Eagles will also play two home games at Reese Court on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. against Sacramento State and on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. against Northern Colorado Bears.