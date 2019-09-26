CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eagles wrapped up week three of the regular season with a 27-35 loss in Moscow to the Idaho Vandals.

The 2018 national runner-up Eagles are off to their worst start since 2001. Picked by many experts to win the Big Sky conference this year, EWU's defense was torn apart on the ground last week by Idaho.

Eastern's quarterback Eric Barriere played well with 365 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 of 46 passing with one interception. The receiving core was led by Dre-Sonte Dorton, who reeled in 7 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Their opponent, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks had a bye week last weekend, and won their most recent game against Sam Houston 27-23. Their team has experimented with multiple quarterbacks, most recently being led by freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster. Schuster threw for 165 yards and one touchdown against one interception on 17 for 33 passing. The Fighting Hawks are currently 2-1, with both of those wins coming at home so far this year.

EWU is hoping to turn things around soon on the field, as they opened up the season ranked fourth in the FCS rankings and received a lot of attention as a national title contender. The school also recently received a $5 million private donation, the largest of its kind in school history. Much of that donation will go towards renovating the Red Turfed Roos Field.

The game will kick off this Saturday at 2:00 pm in Cheney.

