CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington football had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as the offense put up 425 yards.

Quarterback Eric Barriere did not play in the scrimmage. Signal caller Gunner Talkington was the starter. He went 7 of 14 with 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Wide receiver Jakobie Jones had to most receptions with five and had 59 yards to go with it. Wide receiver Dre' Sonte Dorton had a catch that he took 83 yards for a touchdown.

The team is looking to replace four cornerbacks who are now gone from last season. In the scrimmage, cornerback Demetrius Crosby Jr. got an interception.