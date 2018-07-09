SPOKANE, Wash. - There's nothing better in baseball than a winner-take-all game. That's what we're going to get on Friday afternoon. The Everett AquaSox defeated Spokane 8-3 to even the series and force a deciding game three

Thursday night's game was shaping up to be a pitcher's duel in the early going. Jake Latz threw three perfect innings for the Indians. Everett's Orland Razo matched that with three scoreless innings himself. Then things changed in a hurry.

Nine straight AquaSox reached base to start the fourth inning. They would end up scoring six runs on five hits and a couple walks. Latz finished the night tossing three-plus innings, giving up six runs while striking out a pair.

Spokane responded quickly. With two on and one out in the bottom of the fourth, Isaias Quiroz hit a rocket that cleared the left field fence for a three-run homer to cut the deficit in half. It was the third straight home game that Quiroz launched a homer.

Spokane got a runner aboard in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not get any closer. Everett got a couple insurance runs in the top of the ninth to squash any comeback hopes and to send the series to a deciding game three.

Spokane will throw Alex "Chi Chi" Gonzalez on Friday afternoon. In his last start for the Indians, as part of his rehab stint last Sunday, the former first-round pick twirled five perfect innings. He will look to replicate that and help send Spokane to their first NWL Championship Series since 2010.The gates of Avista Stadium open at 12:00 PM on Friday for the deciding game three against Everett. First pitch is at 1:00 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

In the NWL South Division, the Eugene Emeralds completed the two-game sweep of the 51-win Hillsboro Hops on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory. Eugene awaits the winner of Friday's matchup between Spokane and Everett.

© 2018 KREM