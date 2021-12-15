Mt. Spokane's Ethan Moczulski signs with Texas A&M

The No. 6 kicker recruit in the country made his commitment official Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane High School kicker Ethan Moczulski, one of the top rated football recruits in the country, has finally signed with Texas A&M.

Moczulski made his commitment official Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day. He had verbally committed to the Aggies last summer, but today's signing makes it official.

According to 247sports, Moczulski is rated the No. 6 kicker in the country. Overall, the Aggies currently have the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the country for 2022.

Earlier today, Moczulski expressed his excitement in joining Texas A&M’s program,

“I think we have a really good chance of winning a championship while I’m there, which is going to be great,” Moczulski said. “I can’t wait to help my team win some football games.”