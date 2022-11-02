ESPN's Sean Farnham serves "Farnham Flatbread" at Davenport Hotel

The Davenport Hotel renamed their spicy shrimp flatbread after Farnham voiced his displeasure on ESPN when the hotel took it off the menu.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renowned ESPN analyst Sean Farnham stopped by Spokane's Davenport Hotel Friday night to serve guests his "Farnham Flatbread."

If you aren't already aware of the story, Farnham praised the Davenport's spicy shrimp flatbread on Gonzaga ESPN broadcasts years ago. The shout outs soon became a recurring joke on Gonzaga twitter.

.@SeanFarnham hard at work selling his goods (aka Farnham Flatbread) at the @StayDavenport Tower tonight until 7 pm. All proceeds go to @CoachesvsCancer! pic.twitter.com/xif1WjZ7uC — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) February 12, 2022

Last year, Farnham returned to Spokane to find out that the Davenport had removed the flatbread from their menu. The analyst voiced his displeasure on ESPN.

The Davenport then decided to put the item back on the menu, but this time with a little re-branding. The spicy shrimp flatbread was rechristened as the "Farnham Flatbread" and during Farnham's stay in Spokane for the NCAA tournament, he donned an apron and served the item to Davenport guests.

"This profession takes us away from family, takes us away from my kids, takes us away from a lot of things that we often take for granted," Farnham said. "But, what this profession has also done is it brought me a second home in Spokane with this outstanding community and it means the world to me."