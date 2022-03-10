Esmeralda Golf Course opening back after a long winter

Esmeralda will be opening its course and practice greens on Wednesday, March 16 after a long winter season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Esmeralda Golf Course announced the opening of its course and practice greens on Wednesday, March 16.

The golf course will open after a long and cold winter. Warm temperatures are expected for next week, which would mark the spring opening season of the golf course.

According to a Facebook post by the Esmeralda Golf Course, the driving range opened Wednesday. It will remain open daily from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., depending on the day-to-day weather conditions.

The Esmeralda Golf Course was built in 1956. It offers open space and flat fairways lined with over 2,000 trees. This combination of attributes makes the superbly maintained course an easy one to break 100 on and tough to break par. The golf course plays to par 70 and is 6,331 yards. The golf course is for all levels of golfing skills, according to the Spokane city website.