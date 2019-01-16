A tabulation of the current votes shows Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is doing very well in his final bid to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Martinez, in his 10th and final year on the ballot, needs to have his name chosen on 75 percent of the ballots that are cast.

According to Ryan Thibodaux, a noted tracker of Hall of Fame balloting, Martinez appears on 197 of the 217 public ballots, or 90.8 percent, turned in by Monday night.

A player would need to appear on 309 of an estimated 412 ballots to reach the 75 percent threshold. That means Martinez needs 112 of the remaining 195 votes to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The official results will be announced today, January 22, 2019, at 3 pm PT. This is the 10th and final time Martinez can appear on the ballot.

Until the past couple of years, Martinez's effort to get elected has been hindered by the fact that he spent most of his career as a designated hitter and not playing in the field. But his vote totals picked up in 2016 and 2017. In 2018 he missed being elected into the Hall of Fame by 20 votes.

As of January 21st, Martinez passed that key threshold, gaining a net 25 new votes from writers who did not previously vote for him.

The award given each year to the American League's top designated hitter is named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting history

2010: 36.2 percent

2011: 32.9 percent

2012: 36.5 percent

2013: 35.9 percent

2014: 25.2 percent

2015: 27.0 percent

2016: 43.4 percent

2017: 58.6 percent

2018: 70.4 percent