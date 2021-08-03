Eastern Washington's Tanner Groves is named Big Sky MVP

The Spokane native and Shadle Park graduate becomes the fourth Eags player in five years to receive the honor.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington forward and Spokane native Tanner Groves was named Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player for the 2020-2021 season on Monday morning.

The Shadle Park graduate becomes the fourth Eags player in five years to win league MVP. He was also selected to the All-Conference first team,

Groves was fifth in the conference in scoring (16.7 PPG), second in field goal percentage (.570), second in rebounds (7.9 RPG) and eighth in blocks (.95 BPG).

His teammates Kim Aiken Jr. was also selected for the first team and won Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. Eastern's Tyler Robertson also received honors as Big Sky Top Reserve for this season.