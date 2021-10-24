'Three, I don't know if I've ever seen in a game': Weber State converts three fake punts in 35-34 upset of EWU

The Eagles fell just a missed PAT short of sending the game to overtime.

CHENEY, Wash. — No. 2 Eastern Washington's longest active home winning streak in the nation was broken at 20 games on Saturday in a loss to Weber State 35-34.

A missed point after attempt by kicker Seth Harrison was the difference in the game, but coach Best was quick to point out there were plenty of reasons the team loss.

"There was a lot of stuff before that in the 57 minutes before that extra point that put us in that position," said Best.

In those 57 minutes before the missed PAT, Eastern Washington gave up three fourth down fake punt conversions. All three drives where a fake punt was converted the Wildcats would put points on the board.

"Give credit to coach Hill. I mean, one is difficult to call, two is harder to call, three I don't think I've ever seen that in a game," said Best. "So they saw something, they attacked that something, they believed in that something, and they executed way better than us."

While this certainly takes a back seat as a headline due to the loss, Eric Barriere surpassed former Eagle Matt Nichols for the most offensive yards in Big Sky history with a 20 yard completed pass to Efton Chism in the first quarter. Breaking the record that Nichols held for 12 years.

After a 20-yard completion to @EftonChism, Eric Barriere is the new Big Sky Conference AND Eastern Washington career total offense record holder!



Congrats, @EB3__!#GoEags #ProtectTheRed pic.twitter.com/uQhxRUzvuU — No. 2 EWU Football (@EWUFootball) October 23, 2021