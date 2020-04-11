Report: Former EWU wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former EWU wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has tested positive for coronavirus. Bourne plays for the 49ers and the positive test prompted the team to shut their facility down.
There is no word yet on if the 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers, scheduled to be played on Thursday, will be impacted.
Bourne has played for San Francisco ever since he was drafted in 2017. He had his best game of the season this past week, catching eight passes for 81 yards against the Seahawks last Sunday. Overall he’s had 25 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown this season. Last season he tied with George Kittle for the most touchdown receptions on the 49ers with five. He finished with 30 catches for 358 yards overall last season, which included the 49ers making a run to the Super Bowl. They lost that game 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bourne was named a 2016 third team All-American by Hero Sports while playing for Eastern Washington. Bourne played with Cooper Kupp and the duo broke the FCS record for combined career catches and yards. Overall, Bourne had 211 career receptions for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns while in Cheney.