Report: Former EWU wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tests positive for coronavirus

Bourne has played for San Francisco ever since he was drafted in 2017. He had his best game of the season this past week, catching eight passes for 81 yards against the Seahawks last Sunday. Overall he’s had 25 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown this season. Last season he tied with George Kittle for the most touchdown receptions on the 49ers with five. He finished with 30 catches for 358 yards overall last season, which included the 49ers making a run to the Super Bowl. They lost that game 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.