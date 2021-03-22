Report: Shantay Legans leaving EWU to take Portland Pilots head coaching job

CBS Sports Jon Rothstein is reporting that Legans is near completing a deal to become University of Portland's new head coach. Jeff Goodman and Jeff Borzello have also reported the move.

Legans has had significant success at Eastern ever since he took the head coaching job. This year, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament and went toe to toe with Kansas. Last year, he won the Big Sky's regular season title. In the two previous years, he led the team to the Big Sky's Tournament Championship game. This season was Legans fourth at the helm for Eastern.