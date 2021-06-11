Montana State spoils Eastern Washington's final regular season game at home

No. 4 Montana State topped No. 5 Eastern Washington 23-20.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington fell to Montana State on Saturday 23-20 in a game that the Cats had control over from the second quarter on.

The key player for the Bobcats was quarterback Matthew McKay. McKay had 65 yards rushing including a rushing touchdown which put Montana State up 7-0 in the first. He also had 253 yards passing. His main target was Lance McCutcheon who had 150 yards receiving and the highlight of the day was a touchdown between the combo that put Montana State up 14-13.

Overall Montana State had 544 yards of offense.

Eastern Washington scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut Montana State's lead to 23-20 but generally they struggled on offense all day. The fourth quarter touchdown drive was also set up by a Montana State turnover.

The Eagles main struggle was on third down, where they were 3-for-13 on third downs. They were 2-for-3 on fourth downs. Eric Barriere was also forced out of the pocket a considerable amount as he rushed nine times for only 17 yards.

This game was important as Eastern's loss will reduce their chances of getting one of the top eight seeds in the FCS playoffs. That is important because the top eight seeds get a bye in the first round.