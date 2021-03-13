EWU's Groves brothers dominate Montana in Big Sky semifinal

The Eags are now one win away from the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane natives Tanner and Jacob Groves combined for 39 points and Eastern Washington took down Montana 78-50 in the Big Sky semis on Friday.

Jacob had a career-high 21 while Tanner added 18. The duo also scored the Eagles first 13 points of the game and assisted each other three times in that span.

The Eags came out and absolutely dominated the Grizzlies on Friday, including limiting them to just six made shots in the first half. Several times in the second half the team flirted with going up by 40 points on Montana.

Overall, the Griz shot 34% while the Eags shot 56% from the field and 44% from three. Eastern also outrebounded the Griz 40 to 25.