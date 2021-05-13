EWU's Eric Barriere named FCS Offensive Player of the Year by FCS Athletic Directors Association

The Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive player, will be announced on Saturday at 11 am.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eric Barriere racked up his highest award to date on Thursday.

Barriere was named the FCS Offensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletic Director Association, beating out both of the players (Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley and Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut) he's up against for the Walter Payton Award. The Walter Payton Award is given to the FCS' best offensive player and is widely regarded as the FCS' premiere award.

Barriere also beat out Kelley for the lone QB spot on the organization's All-American team, which is a unique squad with one player at 11 different positions. This is now the third first-team All-American honor Barriere has been awarded this season.

Barriere had over 300 yards passing in five of six regular season Eastern games this year and had 284 yards passing in the other game, of which he only played about two quarters in a 62-10 Eastern blow out. He accounted for the second most passing touchdowns on the season with 19 in seven games.

The last Eastern Washington player to be named the FCS Offensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletic Director Association was Cooper Kupp in 2015 and 2016.