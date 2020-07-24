EWU's Barriere named Big Sky preseason offensive MVP

Four players between Idaho and EWU made the Big Sky preseason teams overall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The hype train for Eric Barriere kept rolling on Friday as he was named the Big Sky's preseason offensive MVP.

Barriere had a phenomenal sophomore season after stepping in for an injured Gage Gubrud. He led his team to the FCS national championship and only lost two games that season, one of which was in that national championship game.

His junior campaign was more rocky, as Eastern lost five games and did not make the FCS playoffs. Barriere still amassed 3,712 passing yards last year, averaging 309 per contest. He also averaged 46 rushing yards per game, only trailing Eastern running back Antoine Custer in that category. In total he had 4,720 yards of offense last season. He was named a third-team Big Sky selection in both 2018 and 2019 and was named a second-team preseason All-American by HERO Sports this off season.

"What an awesome honor it is to be recognized by the Big Sky as the preseason offensive MVP," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best. "Eric is such a special football talent and is also incredible off of the field. The four years of Eric's journey and his commitment to be the best have put him in this position. His exclamation point will be his senior year, and we are all certainly tuned in and ready to watch Eric after another year of preparation."