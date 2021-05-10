EWU's Barriere, Idaho's Walker named first team Stats Perform FCS All-Americans

CHENEY, Wash — Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere added to his laundry list of accomplishments on Monday morning as he was named a first team All-American by Stats Perform. Barriere is one of two quarterbacks to make the first team.

Barriere becomes the seventh EWU quarterback to earn first team All-American honors. Barriere had over 300 yards passing in five of six regular season Eastern games this year and had 284 yards passing in the other game, of which he only played about two quarters in a 62-10 Eastern blow out. Barriere is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to FCS' top offensive player. The winner of that award will be announced on May 15.