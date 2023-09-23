EWU upsets No. 15 UC Davis on the road 27-24

Eastern Washington got back to .500 on the season with a 27-24 upset of No. 15 UC Davis on the road.

DAVIS, Calif. — Eastern Washington got back to .500 on the season with a 27-24 upset of No. 15 UC Davis on the road.

The Eags came out of the gates hot taking a 17-3 lead in the 2nd quarter after a pick-six by redshirt senior cornerback Marlon Jones Jr. and a four yard touchdown run by junior running back Justice Jackson.

However, UC Davis would make a comeback and take a 24-20 lead over the Eags in the third quarter.

Eastern Washington would respond with a fake reverse that Michael Wortham would wind up finding the end zone for a 27-24 lead.

UC Davis would have time left and drive down the field to set up a 31-yard field goal attempt to tie the game, but the Eags special teams unit would come up with a block to clinch the win.