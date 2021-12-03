Nightmare 2nd half ends EWU's season with loss at Montana

Eastern Washington's season came to a close in Missoula with the Eagles losing 57-41 in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Washington's season came to an end in Missoula with a 57-41 loss to 6th seeded Montana in the 2nd round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Eagles were in control early up 21-13 late into the 2nd quarter, but the Grizzlies would block a punt and later score a touchdown to make it 21-20 at halftime.

The 3rd quarter is where the game took a huge turn for the Eagles. Montana outscored Eastern Washington 21-7 in the quarter with help from miscues on the Eagles offense.

The play that gave the Grizzlies full control was an Eric Barriere fumble in Eagles territory that led to a Montana touchdown to give the Grizzlies a 44-28 lead.