EWU alum Cooper Kupp explodes in Rams' win over Colts

Kupp had the second-most yards in a single game in his NFL career on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — EWU's Cooper Kupp added on to an already strong start in the NFL season on Sunday in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts.

Kupp had 163 yards receiving on nine receptions. It was his second-most yards in a single NFL game ever. The most yards he's ever had was 220 against Cincinnati in 2019. Two of his receptions were for over 40 yards.

Kupp also accounted for two touchdowns for the Rams, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave Los Angeles a 24-21 lead. That touchdown was set up by one of Kupp's 40 yard receptions.

This is the Yakima native's third NFL game ever with two touchdowns. He has never had a game with three TDs.

Kupp started the season off last week with seven receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Through his first two games, Kupp is averaging 135 yards per contest.

Kupp said this on Twitter after the contest:

