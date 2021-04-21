Eastern Washington's Kim Aiken Jr. transferring to Washington State

Aiken originally announced he was transferring to Arizona, but that was before Tommy Lloyd became the Wildcats' head coach.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington guard Kim Aiken Jr. is transferring just down the road to Washington State. The 6'7 soon-to-be senior will play the forward position at WSU.

Aiken was named the Big Sky's Defensive MVP this past season and was a first team All-Big Sky selection. Aiken became the second Eagle ever to earn the conference's Defensive MVP award. Aiken also had no problem scoring last season, averaging 11.3 points. He may have been an even better rebounder than a scorer for the Eags though. He 8.4 rebounds in his junior campaign and led the Big Sky in rebounding as a guard.

Aiken joins a healthy stable of forwards at WSU, with Efe Abogidi and DJ Rodman returning.