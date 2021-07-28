Eastern Washington to play perennial FCS powerhouse in 2023

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington will kick off their football season in style in 2023 as the Eags will take on North Dakota State at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Eastern and NDSU will face off on Sept. 2.
This will be the sixth time the teams have faced off against each other, but only the third time they've played a game during the regular season.
The Eags fell to the Bison last year in the first round of the FCS playoffs, 42-20. The time before that the two teams faced off in the national championship game, in which the Bison won 38-24. Overall, the Eags are 1-4 against NDSU.
Ticket information for the game will be available at a later date.