Eastern Washington to play perennial FCS powerhouse in 2023

The game will also take place in an NFL stadium.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington will kick off their football season in style in 2023 as the Eags will take on North Dakota State at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Eastern and NDSU will face off on Sept. 2.

This will be the sixth time the teams have faced off against each other, but only the third time they've played a game during the regular season.