Eastern Washington QB Eric Barriere named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year

Ten players between Eastern Washington and Idaho made the conference's first team.

CHENEY, Wash. — The preseason Big Sky MVP is now the conference's offensive MVP.

Eastern quarterback Eric Barriere was honored by the conference Wednesday morning. Along with being named the Big Sky's offensive MVP, he was also a unanimous first team selection.

So far this season he has amassed 2,324 yards of total offense and 18 passing touchdowns. The Eags have only played six games thus far this season, so that averages out to be three passing touchdowns per game.

Barriere was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week three out of a possible six times this season. No other Big Sky player has achieved that honor in 2021 more than once. Barriere was also named the STATS Perform National Player of the Week honor once this season. He is one of 16 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the best player in FCS football every year.

Barriere was joined by Eastern wide receiver Talolo Limu-Junes on the Big Sky's first team. Limu-Jones was also a unanimous first team selection.

Running back Tamarick Pierce, offensive lineman Tristen Taylor, defensive end Mitchell Johnson, and defensive back Anthany Smith round out Eastern's first team selections.

Idaho's first team selections were wide receiver Hayden Hatten, fullback Logan Kendall, and the linebacker duo of Christian Ellis and Tre Walker. Walker and Kendall were unanimous first team selections.

Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson, offensive lineman Wyatt Musser, kicker Seth Harrison, and defensive back Tre Weed all made the second team. Idaho kick returner Nick Romano, defensive backs Tyrese Dedmon and Jalen Hoover, and kicker Cade Coffey also were named to the second squad.

EWU running back Dennis Merritt, defensive lineman Joshua Jerome, and linebacker Ty Graham all received honorable mention. Graham is a Cheney native.