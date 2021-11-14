Eastern Washington gets important 38-20 win over UC Davis

Eric Barriere became the Big Sky Conference’s career leader in passing yards with 12,676, breaking former Eagle Matt Nichols’ record of 12,616 in the win.

DAVIS, Calif. — With the Eagles playoff seeding in the air after two consecutive losses, Eastern Washington picked up a much needed win over UC Davis on the road 38-20.

Barriere and the Eagles offense seemed to click like the offense fans saw before the losing streak began.

The programs all time passing leader hurled for 411 yards and three touchdowns completing 34 of 54 passes. His season state line sits at 3,526 yards passing with 32 TD's and six interceptions.

In the win Barriere became the Big Sky Conference’s career leader in passing yards with 12,676, breaking former Eagle Matt Nichols’ record of 12,616.

He is also tied with Vernon Adams Jr.’s program and Big Sky Conference mark for all-time touchdown passes with 110.