Cooper Kupp leads Rams to Super Bowl LVI

Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams NFC Championship win over the 49ers.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game.

Kupp starred in the win with 11 receptions, 142 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was the only player on the Rams to find the end zone in the win.

After today's big performance, Kupp has 25 receptions, 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in this season's playoffs.

Kupp enjoyed a historical season in 2021 where he won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Stafford finds Kupp in the endzone for the second time today!



Los Angeles Rams January 31, 2022

In his five year NFL career, Kupp has 433 receptions, 5,517 receiving yards and 40 receiving touchdowns.

While Kupp was at EWU, he won the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive players in 2016. Kupp was dominant in his four years with the Eags and broke the FCS' career receiving yards record and receptions record his senior year. Kupp finished his career with 6,464 yards on 428 career receptions. The previous record for receptions was 395 and receiving yards was 5,250. Kupp also obliterated the career receiving touchdowns record with 73 receiving touchdowns. The previous record was 58.

This kid, who couldn't even get a response from UW, who got edged out of a scholarship at WSU, who went to a high school program who at one point had only 2 winning seasons in 40 years, is headed to a Super Bowl. Brenna Greene January 31, 2022