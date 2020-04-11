Big Sky releases EWU, Idaho football schedules

The conference will begin their season on Feb. 27.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Big Sky released the conference's football schedule in anticipation for a spring season on Wednesday.

Eastern's schedule is as follows:

At Portland State on Feb. 27

At home against Montana on March 6

At UC Davis on March 13

At home against Idaho on March 27

At Montana State on April 3

At home against Cal Poly on April 10

Idaho's schedule is as follows:

At home against Northern Colorado on Feb. 27

At Idaho State on March 6

At home against Portland State on March 13

At Eastern Washington on March 27

At home against Montana on April 3

At Southern Utah on April 10

The Big Sky has included a bye week for all teams on March 20 in order to reschedule any games cancelled due to COVID-19. The conference has also have left the week of April 17 open for games as well.

The FCS playoffs are slated to begin on April 24. They will include only 16 teams this year and will culminate with a championship game on May 15.

The major change to Eastern's schedule is that they were slated to play at home against Montana State. They now will go to Bozeman instead. Montana State is ranked #6 in the FCS Stats preseason poll. The Eags also lost their game against Weber State from their schedule. The Wildcats are ranked #4 in the preseason poll. The Eags do get to keep their home game against Montana, who is ranked #7 in the preseason poll.