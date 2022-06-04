'Probably my last time on the red turf with my guys': Barriere and teammates compete at EWU Pro Day

Eastern Washington held its Pro Day Wednesday afternoon with seniors looking to impress NFL scouts in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — NFL scouts were in Cheney on Wednesday for Eastern Washington's Pro Day.

A big opportunity for now former Eagles to impress scouts in attendance, including quarterback Eric Barriere, who holds just about any record you can think of in the history of EWU football.

"After a while, with this training and stuff, you just want your pro day to come and you want to show teams what you can do," said Barriere.

"It's pretty big, it was a lot of pressure at first, but then once you start to do the weigh-in, it starts to really like settle in like this is reality," said wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones.

With Eastern being an FCS school, there could be added pressure to perform well today, but Barriere didn't see it that way.

"Oh, it's no pressure at all," said Barriere. "I feel like this is a moment that you want to be here for, so like, you know all the training and stuff that I did leading up to it and didn't really have no pressure once I came today it was just putting on a show, that's all."

Teammate to Talolo Limu-Jones saw it the same way.

"At the end of the day football is football," said Limu-Jones. "DII or DI it doesn't really matter. I feel like once we get the opportunity we'll take full advantage of that."

For the reigning Walter Payton Award winner it was one last time for he and his teammates to perform at Roos Field.

Out in Cheney for @EWUFootball Pro Day!



Eric Barriere who is the Eags all-time leader in about every stat you can imagine looking to make an impression on NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/OWucWYLx2F — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) April 6, 2022

"That's honestly what I was thinking about the most probably like my last time on the red turf with my guys, so I think it's sad," said Barriere. "It's sad, but I don't know.. It's bittersweet, but sad. I'm gonna miss it."

"Probably the last time we touch this field as players, so just to go out there and give it everything we've got was a fun experience," said wide receiver Andrew Boston.