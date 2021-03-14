Eastern Washington secures bid to NCAA Tournament by winning Big Sky title

The Eags blitzed Montana State to start the game and went on to win 65-55.

BOISE, Idaho — Eastern Washington men's basketball is going dancing.

The Eags secured a bid to the NCAA Tournament by beating Montana State 65-55 in the Big Sky Tournament Championship on Saturday.

It's the first time since the 2014-2015 season the team will go to the big dance.

The Eags jumped out to a double digit lead in the game before four minutes came off the clock in the first half.They never gave up the lead. Jacob Groves led all scorers with 15 points.

The Eags will find out who and when they play in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 13.

Eastern has never won a game in the tournament. This will be the program's third appearance.