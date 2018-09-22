The Eastern Washington football team had no problems Saturday as they handled Cal Poly 70-17 for the team's first conference win.

The squad had quite a day on defense, recovering two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half. The first came from Cole Karstetter makes the score 7-3 in the first.

The second came with eight seconds to go until the break, Jim Townsend returned the fumble 62 yards after Mitchell Johnson strip sacked Cal Poly's Khaleel Jenkins.

Eastern hadn't recovered a fumble for a touchdown in three years, and they did it twice in the first half against Cal Poly.

EWU's running backs also had an excellent day.

Antoine Custer, who's been out with an injury the first three games of the season, returned and made his presence known. Custer rushed for two touchdowns, both of which were for long yardage (62 yds, 43 yds). Custer finished the day with 133 yards on eight attempts.

Sam McPherson also had a solid outing, rushing for two touchdowns and 84 yards.

Gage Gubrud had a quiet day by Gubrud's standards but it was still extremely efficient. Gubrud went 21-of-27 for 215 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.

In total, Eastern's offense put up an extremely impressive 657 yards of offense.

Next up for the Eags is a game at Montana State next Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on Root Sports.

