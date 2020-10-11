x
Eastern Washington MBB's Jacob Davison named preseason Big Sky MVP

EWU's Kim Aiken Jr. named to the All-Conference second team.
Eastern Washington guard Jacob Davison (10) walks on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball senior Jacob Davison was named preseason Big Sky Most Valuable Player and also was selected to the All-Conference First Team.

Davison was a unanimous selection after averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

The senior is a part of the 1,000 point club at EWU. He had three 30-point games last season and 14 games with 20 points.

Junior Kim Aiken Jr. was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, just short of averaging a double-double.

He finished fourth in NCAA D-I for defensive rebounds per game with 8.2.

    

