Eastern Washington MBB's Jacob Davison named preseason Big Sky MVP

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball senior Jacob Davison was named preseason Big Sky Most Valuable Player and also was selected to the All-Conference First Team.

Davison was a unanimous selection after averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

The senior is a part of the 1,000 point club at EWU. He had three 30-point games last season and 14 games with 20 points.

Junior Kim Aiken Jr. was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, just short of averaging a double-double.

He finished fourth in NCAA D-I for defensive rebounds per game with 8.2.