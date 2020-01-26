CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball came from behind to beat Southern Utah in an 81-78 overtime thriller at Reese Court on Saturday.

The Eags trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but were able to hit big time shots to come back.

EWU was down six with about a minute to go and then Jacob Davison hit a three-pointer to trim the lead to three. The next Eags possession, Mason Peatling hit a three to tie the game at 71-71. That was what pushed this game to overtime.

In overtime, the Eags were sloppy at times, particularly at the free throw line. The team was 6 of 12 from the charity stripe, which allowed Southern Utah to hang around. SUU had a chance to tie the game and send it to double overtime, but weren't able to get a shot off down 81-78 with seven-tenths of a second to go.

Peatling led the way for the Eags with 30 points and 11 rebounds in this game. With the win, EWU is now 5-2 in conference play, which keeps them in second place in the Big Sky.

The Eags next game is January 27 at home against Northern Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

