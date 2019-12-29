OGDEN, Utah — Kim Aiken Jr. scored 22 points as Eastern Washington men's basketball opened up Big Sky conference play with a 79-77 road win over Weber State on Saturday.

The Eags used a 15-4 run early to comeback from a slow start and take a 17-16 lead in the first half. Later in the half, the Eags used a 9-0 run to get up by nine points. Then the Eags started the second half on a 7-0 run to lead 16, which was the team's biggest lead of the game.

However, Weber State made a comeback. The Eags lead was trimmed to two in the the final 22 seconds.

Aiken Jr. hit two free throws to give Eastern Washington the gap they needed to put this one away.

The next game for the Eags is on January 4th against Portland State in Cheney.

