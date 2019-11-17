SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif — Eastern Washington edged Cal Poly 42-41 after the Mustangs missed a late field goal to take the lead.

The Eags were up 42-28 in the fourth quarter after a rushing touchdown by Antoine Custer Jr. Cal Poly would shrink the lead to 42-35 later in the quarter. A couple of series later, the Mustangs recovered a fumble off a botched Eastern Washington hand off exchange.

Cal poly scored a touchdown and decided to go for the two-point conversion to take the lead. The Eags came up with a stop. The score remained 42-41.

All EWU needed to do to close out the game was run out the clock. However, Eric Barriere fumbled the ball and Cal Poly recovered on the ensuing possession.

The Mustangs set up for a field goal to give them the lead with 1:02 left in regulation. The 35-yard field goal was missed wide right.

Eastern Washington held on for a 42-41 win.

The Eags rushing offense was what led them to success on offense. Barriere ran 17 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. Custer Jr. had nine carries for 107 yards and four touchdowns.

