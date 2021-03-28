Eastern Washington burns Cal Poly 62-10 with 5 TD passes

The Eags scored 21 straight points to start the game and never looked back.

Eric Barriere threw three touchdown passes and Gunner Talkington threw for two more in an unexpected start and Eastern Washington rolled to a 62-10 win over Cal Poly.

The school never announced why Talkington, a sophomore, stepped in for All-America candidate Barriere.

Talkington connected with Talolo Limu-Jones for a 71-yard gain that set up his 12-yard TD strike to Freddie Roberson on the game’s opening possession.