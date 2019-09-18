It's year two of the renewed rivalry between Eastern Washington and Idaho this Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

These two teams played in the 80s and 90s when both were FCS teams in the Big Sky. In 1995, Idaho went to the FBS and the rivalry didn't happen frequently. After Idaho returned to the Big Sky and FCS last season, both teams are excited to get this going again.

Both teams 1-2 overall. This game will be a non-conference game.





EAGS NEED TO PLAY FOUR CONSISTENT QUARTERS

The Eags have given up big leads in its last two games.

Last week the team let up a 17 point fourth quarter lead and lost to Jacksonville State.

"We always want to finish everything strong," Eags cornerback Darreon Moore said. "We want to keep our foot on the pedal. Once we came back from halftime, I don't want to say we took our foot off the pedal, but it started to slow down. So that's one thing we have to focus on is keeping our foot on the pedal."

The week prior, they were up 31 on Division II Lindenwood, and it became a 14 point game in the second half.

"We start out fast and we just not need to let up, we need to continue to grind through the game and finish the game off," EWU offensive guard Will Gram said.

JEFF COTTON HAS BEEN A MONSTER FOR IDAHO

Eastern Washington better keep an eye out for Idaho wide receiver Jeff Cotton.

He's been a monster totaling the most receptions in the conference and is second in the Big Sky in receiving yards.

"They 're going to get the ball to him a lot," Moore said. "We have to key in on him and make sure we stop him from making special plays, and keep him from doing what he has been doing."

Cotton is averaging 106 yards receiving a game.

"They'll make sure to get him the ball in different ways," Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best said. "Usually when they get him the ball he's productive enough after the catch to make things happen."



BARRIERE THE MAN TO STOP FOR IDAHO

Meanwhile Idaho is also coming off of a brutal loss, but this loss was to a team most people didn't see Idaho beating: Wyoming.

The Vandals only lost by five points to the Cowboys in Laramie. The main topic of conversation today in Moscow in terms of the Eags? The quarterback who can run and throw, Eric Barriere.

"He's very mobile, he scrambles, he's good at running around," Idaho linebacker Christian Elliss said. "And he can throw the ball around. He's going to be a tough opponent. I think one of the most important things it to keep someone accounted for him at all times."



GAME TIME

EWU and Idaho kick off at noon on Saturday on Root Sports in Moscow. By the way WSU and UCLA kick off at 7:30 in Pullman on the same day so if you want to watch college football on Saturday, just head to the Palouse.

