Central Valley's Dylan Darling commits to WSU

Darling took the local high school basketball scene by storm this season, including breaking the GSL’s single-game scoring record.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Central Valley’s Dylan Darling took pen to paper on Wednesday and signed his letter of intent to play for WSU. Darling has been committed to the Cougs since March 24. Wednesday was the day he was finally allowed to sign.

“Extremely excited and beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Washington State University,” said Darling when he verbally committed in a statement posted on Twitter. “Firstly, I want to thank god for putting me in this position. Secondly, my family and friends for pushing me to be the best I can possibly be on and off the court. I would also like to give the biggest thank you to all of my coaches, trainers, and teammates along this journey who without, this would not be possible. Next, I want to thank everyone who has invested time and believed in me along the way. Lastly, I want to thank the WSU coaching staff for this opportunity and believing in my ability. I can’t wait to get to work. Go Cougs!”

Darling absolutely tore through the GSL this season, repeatedly scoring over 30 points per game. His highest scoring game this year came when he put up 58 points North Central, breaking the GSL’s single-game scoring record. He also scored 47 against Mt. Spokane, a team that only lost by three points in the state semis this season. In a state play-in game against Woodinville, Darling hung 48 points and snagged 14 rebounds in a 69-66 Bears win to send them to the state tournament. He ends his Central Valley career with well over 1,000 points.