Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has died at his home in South Florida. The Miami Dolphins say Shula died Monday at age 90.

He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993.

He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0.

The Ohio native played running back at John Carroll University and cornerback in the pros for seven seasons.

Shula became the youngest head coach in NFL history when the Baltimore Colts hired him in 1963 at age 33.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released the following statement:

"On behalf of our family and the Dallas Cowboys organization, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Shula family. We are so grateful for the relationship we have shared with Don and Mary Anne through so many years, and our support, friendship and admiration will be with her always moving forward.

"Don was not just an iconic figure in the history of our game, he was an American institution who always represented the highest levels of character, leadership and integrity.

"Being in his presence was always a special opportunity to rub shoulders with true greatness.

"His name and his legacy will serve to inspire all of the very best virtues of sportsmanship, competition and achievement in coaches for generations to come. There will never be another one like him."

More on WFAA:

Dallas Cowboys agree to 1-year deal with Andy Dalton

Remembering the unheralded No. 88s throughout Cowboys history

Women's soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel