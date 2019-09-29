DENVER — Bad teams find a way.

And after the Broncos lost at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-24, on an end-of-game, 33-yard field goal by Josh Lambo, is there any question what kind of team the Broncos are with their 0-4 record?

The Broncos blew a 17-3 lead late in the first half, then went ahead, 24-23 on a Joe Flacco touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 1:32 left.

Too much time for Gardner Minshew II, the Jaguars' talented rookie quarterback. He calmly led the Jags on a 60-yard drive -- aided by a Von Miller roughing the passer penalty -- to bring Lambo within easy range of the game-winnig kick.

It's the second time the Broncos lost on the final drive with the opposing kicker nailing a game-winning field goal as time expired. They also lost this way to the Chicago Bears.

The turning point was as clear as Gardner Minshew II's talent.

The Broncos were leading 17-3 and driving. They had first down at the Jacksonville 33 yards line with 1:05 left in the first half.

Broncos' quarterback Joe Flacco, who had been playing well, misfired on a short middle route to Emmanuel Sanders. Jaguars' safety Ronnie Harrison intercepted, and made a nice return.

The Jaguars then sandwiched possessions on both sides of the halftime intermission to go on a 17-0 run. Gardner Minshew II, the Jaguars' exciting rookie quarterback, made several sack escapes and throws to keep drives alive, including on a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end James O'Shaughnessy.

Minshew's athleticism -- he completed 16 of 29 for only 163 yards, but he had the two TD passes with no interceptions -- complemented the power running of Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette. who had 220 yards rushing on 26 carries. Fournette had just 35 yards rushing at halftime as the Jags' took advantage of the hamstring injury of Broncos' linebacker and leading tackler Josey Jewell, who left early in the first half.

The Jaguars took a 23-17 lead on the Broncos at the 2-minutes remaining but Flacco had just completed two big passes to Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton. The Broncos had first down at the Jacksonville 32.

Until then, the Broncos were checking off some boxes on a hot, sunny, late-September afternoon before a sellout crowd of 71,954 (not including 4,265 ticket-buying no shows) at Empower Field at Mile High.

An early lead? Check. Flacco threw a dump pass to Noah Fant near the line of scrimmage and the rookie tight end cut, skipped and ran his way in for a 25-yard touchdown.

That capped a two-play drive early in the first quarter. On the first play, Phillip Lindsay scampered 28 yards around right end.

An early sack from Von Miller? Check. Miller whipped right tackle Jawaan Taylor and smothered Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. The well-informed sellout crowd at Empower Field at Mile High -- aware that Miller, Bradley Chubb and the Broncos were sackless through their first three games -- roared its approval.

Chubb also got his first sack in six games, going back to last year. Check-check. Miller would get another sack in the second quarter. It was the 100th sack of Miller's career. He reached that milestone in his 124th game. Only five pass rushers -- Reggie White (96 games), DeMarcus Ware (113), Bruce Smith (115), Larence Taylor (122) and Jared Allen (122) -- got to 100 quicker. Check, check, check.

Get some chunk plays? Check. Besides the Lindsay run and Fant touchdown, Flacco hit Emmanuel Sanders with a 39-yard pass early in the second quarter that beat Tre Herndon – who started in place of the Jaguars’ disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who missed the weak of practice for multiple reasons.

On the next play, Flacco hit Courtland Sutton on a slant for a 7-yard touchdown. The Broncos made it look easy in going up 14-3.

Score more than 16 points for the first time in eight games? Check. Brandon McManus finished off a promising drive with a 33-yard field goal to make it, 17-3 with 4:20 left in the half. He also had made both his 33-yard, extra points.

Two more boxes for the Broncos to check in the second half: Their first takeaway of the season. And finish off Jacksonville to record their first win.

Flacco was playing well, completing 15 of 25 for 197 yards and two touchdowns with 1 minute remaining in the half. But he then misfired and was intercepted by safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned it 32 yards to Denver territory.

The Jaguars got a second field goal from Josh Lambo off the turnover. Minshew then threw two touchdown passes to complete Jacksonville's first two drives of the second half.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts with teammates before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts with teammate offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton reacts with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back D.J. Hayden as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) A Jacksonville Jaguars fan reacts before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts with teammates before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Bronco Bits

Slot corner/safety Kareem Jackson didn’t play because of a hamstring pull. The plan is for him to play next week at the Los Angeles Chargers. Duke Dawson took his place in the slot; Will Parks at safety. …

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (high ankle sprain) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) did play. …

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby of AAF got his first start with the Broncos, second in the NFL. He replaced Isaac Yiadom, who had been replacing the injured Bryce Callahan. …

Special teams standout Joe Jones was inactive. He practiced the past two weeks, but partially torn triceps are not easy injuries to recover from. …

Fred Brown made his NFL debut as the Broncos punt coverage gunner and No. 4 receiver. He replaced rookie Juwann Winfree, who was inactive. …

With fullback Andy Janovich active for the first time this season, the Broncos decided to keep tight end/fullback Andrew Beck on their game-day roster and didn’t dress tight end Troy Fumagalli.

RELATED: Game recap | Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED: Chris Harris Jr. hopes to take quiet out of Broncos Country vs. Jaguars

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports