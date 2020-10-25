Defense shines in Washington State football's second scrimmage

Head coach Nick Rolovich said the quarterbacks were not good enough.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football scrimmaged at practice on Saturday, working on more situational type scenarios.

The main takeaway was that head coach Nick Rolovich said the defense was better than the offense and that the quarterbacks were not good enough.

That's a little bit concerning with the season starting two weeks from today against Oregon State on the road.

We'll stick with the defense first though. Rolovich said the energy was just better from the defensive side of the ball today. He said there were explosive plays in the secondary and that was a huge spark.

The defense had two interceptions and forced a couple of fumbles as well.

"You just see the defense playing together, and just staying in their lane and having success," Rolovich said. "That's why they're feeling good about themselves and enjoy playing football."

On offense, as mentioned before, the quarterbacks weren't good enough according to Rolovich. Cammon Cooper threw two interceptions and Jayden de Laura threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Renard Bell.

Rolovich said the defense jumped on the offense early and the offense never recovered. He attributed some of that to how not having a starting quarterback didn't give the team someone to rally around. Rolovich is looking for someone to step up and take charge in those situations

Running back Max Borghi was disappointed with the offense's performance in the scrimmage.

"We were sloppy, low energy, didn't look good," he said. "We weren't playing good football and you're not going to win games if you play bad football obviously. There's a lot of work this week if we want to attack Oregon State the way we do."

One final note, the Cougs named team captains on Saturday, Linebacker Jahad Woods, running back Max Borghi and offensive linemen Abraham Lucas and Liam Ryan were all honored with that role.