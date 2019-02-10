SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith didn't make the New Jersey Devils final roster and will rejoin the Chiefs for the 2019-2020 season.

He was the Devils first round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft taken 17th overall.

The overall consensus was the the defenseman had an inconsistent camp with the Devils.

Smith returns to the Chiefs after a stellar 2018-2019 season. He was named Canadian Hockey League Defenseman of the year. He scored 69 points in 57 games. He's led the Chiefs in assists the past two seasons.

Smith is expected to play in the Chiefs three games this weekend. Spokane plays Seattle at home on Friday, on the road against Tri-City on Saturday and against Everett at home on Sunday.

