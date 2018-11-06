David Stockton is among 14 players who were invited to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying training camp.

USA Basketball announced the roster Monday. All 14 players have played in the NBA G League. Stockton is one of nine with NBA experience.

NEWS: Fourteen athletes confirmed to attend June USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team training camp, including eight players with previous World Cup Qualifying experiencehttps://t.co/tS9wwJ0jPL — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 11, 2018

The 26-year-old Stockton, who is the son of Naismith Hall of Famer and Spokane native John Stockton, was added to the Utah Jazz roster late in the 2017-2018 season.The former Gonzaga standout appeared in three games for the Jazz and averaged 3.3 points.

USA Basketball will hold the training camp at the University of Houston’s Guy V. Lewis Development Facility from June 20 to June 26. The training will be used to select the 12-man USA team for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games beginning at the end of the month.

The U.S. will face Mexico in Mexico City on June 28 and Cuba in Havana, Cuba, on July 1.

The team is expected to announce the final 12 before its departure for Mexico City.

