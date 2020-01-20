SPOKANE, Wash. — Junior guard Corey Kispert was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after leading Gonzaga to its eleventh and twelfth straight wins.

Kispert averaged 17.5 points and 50% shooting from the field during the Zags’ last two games. He also made seven of his 12 3-point attempts and six of his seven shots from the free-throw line.

Kispert also grabbed eight rebounds during the week and three assists. He is currently ranked tenth in the WCC, averaging 14.4 points per game, and his 53 made three-pointers rank him second in the conference.

Filip Petrusev of the Zags was named WCC Player of the Week in November, followed by Ryan Woolridge last month.

During the Zags’ win over Brigham Young University on Saturday, Kispert scored 19 points and made four three-pointers. The win marked Gonzaga’s 33rd-straight regular season win over a conference opponent, breaking the 27-year WCC record.

The game also marked Gonzaga’s 34th consecutive victory at home, the longest active winning streak in the nation.

The final score of the game against BYU was 92-69.

The Zags fell to No. 2 on the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after four weeks in the top spot.

Baylor overtook Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot on Monday. Kansas, San Diego State, Florida State, Louisville, Dayton, Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall rounded out the top 10.

The Zags take on the Pacific Tigers at 7 p.m. on Saturday in The Kennel.